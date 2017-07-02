Photo Credit: Marco Verch

Security personnel evacuated travelers from the World Trade Center PATH station Sunday afternoon (July 2) after a suspicious package was identified, CBS News reported.

Port Authority K-9 officers were doing a routine sweep when they picked up a “positive hit” in a PATH rail car at the World Trade Center station, according to the report.

All PATH service into and out of the World Trade Center was suspended and the bomb squad was called as a precaution. Travelers were advised to use MTA for service uptown for PATH service in to New Jersey.

About half an hour later, the NYPD Bomb squad gave the “all clear” at WTC Path train site. “It was an unattended suitcase,” said an “Eyewitness ABC News7” reporter.