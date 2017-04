Photo Credit:

Palestinian Authority Arabs have called for yet another “Day of Rage” against the Jewish state in support of the their Islamic terrorists sitting in Israeli jails.

According to police, violence has also broken out in the Old City of Jerusalem.

This is actually Day 2 of their Day of Rage, as PA Arabs began rioting, burning and throwing lots of things yesterday.

Arab shopkeepers in the Old City also shuttered their gates on Thursday.