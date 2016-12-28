Yesha Council Envoy Calls Kerry ‘Ignorant’



Oded Revivi with John Kerry

Yesha Council Chief Foreign Envoy and Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi called Secretary of State John Kerry “a stain on American foreign policy” and “ignorant of the issues.” Revivi spoke ahead of the much-anticipated speech Kerry plans to deliver at 11 AM DC time, Wednesday.

“John Kerry is a stain on American foreign policy who is ignorant of the issues,” Revivi said. “He has chosen to eternalize his legacy as the worst secretary of state in history that chose to stab his closest ally in the back while rivers of blood flowed like water across the Middle-East. I can personally attest to the fact that he knows very little about the realities in Judea and Samaria and instead chooses to defame us from afar by repeating fictitious mantras against us.”

“When I met with Kerry a few weeks ago, I understood that we’re talking about a person who is disconnected from reality and looking to make headlines,” the Yesha Council official explained.

“Our rights to this land are fully legal and cannot be refuted; this is the reason that proclamations are being made instead providing solid legal arguments against us,” Revivi noted. “Nearly half a million Israelis currently reside on the strategic highlands of Judea and Samaria overlooking seventy percent of Israel’s population and industrial base, no amount of speeches or resolutions can reverse this reality.”

