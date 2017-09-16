Photo Credit: Noor Dahri / Twitter

In an enlightening visit that further dispels myths, the Pakistani Muslim family of Noor Dahri has arrived this week in Israel to tour Islamic and other holy places in the country. On Saturday he and his family toured the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, site of the Dome of the Rock and Al Aqsa mosques.

First ever Pakistani Muslims trip to Israel and visiting the holy places. This is the evidence that Israel is a democratic country. pic.twitter.com/cJnczwyEGP — Noor Dahri (@dahrinoor2) September 15, 2017

Dahri, founder and director of the Pakistan-Israel Alliance and editor of the Pakistan Israel News, notes that the arrival of his family is itself “evidence that Israel is a democratic country.” Dahri has had a long relationship with the Jewish State, having earned a degree in criminal psychology here and attended the International Counter-Terrorism Institute at IDC Herzliya. An independent researcher, he has also authored the book, The State of Israel: In War & Peace and Islamic Terrorism.

“Muslims are living in peace and harmony under Israeli law and there are about 400 Mosques in Israel, which are protected by the Jewish state,” Dahri wrote in his book. “This is the beauty of Zionism. Zionism has never encouraged religious violence.”