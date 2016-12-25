web analytics
December 25, 2016 / 25 Kislev, 5777
News & Views
Zionist Response to Obama: Jerusalem to Approve 5,600 Homes Across ‘Greenline’

Nothing New in Gilo

New construction in Gilo, eastern Jerusalem
Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90


The UN Security Council resolution will not slow down construction in the 1967 liberated parts of Jerusalem, according to the municipality’s Local Planning and Construction committee. In fact, on Wednesday, the committee plans to vote to approve thousands of new housing units in Jewish and mixed neighborhoods across the 1949 armistice line, a.k.a. the “greenline.”

The planning committee will approve 2,600 new housing units in the neighborhood of Gilo, another 2,600 units in Givat Hamatos, and 400 units in Ramat Shlomo – altogether 5,600 units in eastern Jerusalem.

Acting and Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and Chairman of the Local Planning and Building committee Meir Turgeman, told the press he is “not intimidated by the UN or by any other entity trying to dictate to us what to do in Jerusalem. I hope the new US Administration will give us a push to continue replenishing the housing stock which was reduced during the eight years of the Obama Administration.”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


Imported and Older Comments:

  1. Rick Lutes says:
    December 25, 2016 at 11:13 AM

    Obama’s Sabotage of The Peace Process.

    https://www.facebook.com/notes/rick-lutes/obamas-sabotage-of-the-peace-process/10155575384921808

  2. Oginni Olubusuyi says:
    December 25, 2016 at 12:18 PM

    Good God will surely put shame on all Israel enemy

  3. Oginni Olubusuyi says:
    December 25, 2016 at 12:18 PM

  4. Hugo Martins says:
    December 25, 2016 at 1:33 PM

    That’s the best thing to do Israel should stop listening to UN Security Council because they are toothless bulldog.

  5. Emely Silver says:
    December 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM

    You people have confused Bibi with Obummer. Bibi is the one with the balls!!!!!

  6. Ben Rosenberg says:
    December 25, 2016 at 2:19 PM

    Why only 5600? There’s a shortage …how about 10000 to start?

  7. Haley Chace says:
    December 25, 2016 at 2:32 PM

    It’s Israel’s Land… Build as you wish

  8. Joan A Gordon says:
    December 25, 2016 at 2:51 PM

    Build Baby BUILD <3

  9. Meriem Jytte Chawes says:
    December 25, 2016 at 2:54 PM

    Israel is JEWISH. What is so difficult to understand.

  10. Jean Perles says:
    December 25, 2016 at 4:13 PM

    Jean Perles
    Palestinians must end their occupation of historic Jewish lands in Judea and Samaria(the West Bank), Saudi Arabia is financially resourceful to help Palestinians dwell permanently among their Arab brothers

  11. Jonathan Kates says:
    December 25, 2016 at 4:39 PM

    Liberalism always results in the opposite of its stated intent

  12. Ana Stone says:
    December 25, 2016 at 4:43 PM

    YEAH!!!

  13. Ana Stone says:
    December 25, 2016 at 4:44 PM

    you are correct

