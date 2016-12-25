Zionist Response to Obama: Jerusalem to Approve 5,600 Homes Across ‘Greenline’
The UN Security Council resolution will not slow down construction in the 1967 liberated parts of Jerusalem, according to the municipality’s Local Planning and Construction committee. In fact, on Wednesday, the committee plans to vote to approve thousands of new housing units in Jewish and mixed neighborhoods across the 1949 armistice line, a.k.a. the “greenline.”
The planning committee will approve 2,600 new housing units in the neighborhood of Gilo, another 2,600 units in Givat Hamatos, and 400 units in Ramat Shlomo – altogether 5,600 units in eastern Jerusalem.
Acting and Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and Chairman of the Local Planning and Building committee Meir Turgeman, told the press he is “not intimidated by the UN or by any other entity trying to dictate to us what to do in Jerusalem. I hope the new US Administration will give us a push to continue replenishing the housing stock which was reduced during the eight years of the Obama Administration.”David Israel
Obama’s Sabotage of The Peace Process.
https://www.facebook.com/notes/rick-lutes/obamas-sabotage-of-the-peace-process/10155575384921808
Good God will surely put shame on all Israel enemy
That’s the best thing to do Israel should stop listening to UN Security Council because they are toothless bulldog.
You people have confused Bibi with Obummer. Bibi is the one with the balls!!!!!
Why only 5600? There’s a shortage …how about 10000 to start?
It’s Israel’s Land… Build as you wish
Build Baby BUILD <3
Israel is JEWISH. What is so difficult to understand.
Jean Perles
Palestinians must end their occupation of historic Jewish lands in Judea and Samaria(the West Bank), Saudi Arabia is financially resourceful to help Palestinians dwell permanently among their Arab brothers
Liberalism always results in the opposite of its stated intent
YEAH!!!
you are correct