Photo Credit: US Navy via Wikimedia

Elbit Systems on Monday announced that it was awarded an approximately $11 million contract to supply an integrated maritime C4ISR system to an Asia-Pacific navy.

The C4ISR concept is an architectural framework of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.

The contract, to be carried out over a two-year period, will include interconnected coastal sensor towers, naval command centers and maritime C4I capabilities, as well as ongoing maintenance. The project will support commanders and other users (headquarters, command centers, coastal observation posts and vessels) throughout routine and special operations, and will also be used for training and simulation.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & C4I commented, “As a leading C4ISR company, we were able to provide the customer with a complete situational awareness and networked real-time solution, integrating radar, electro-optic systems, radio and communications systems. We witness a growing demand from coastal agencies and navies that are required to secure ports, dams, harbors and waterways while encountering terrorism, illegal immigration, enemy operations and a high volume of vessels and passengers traveling at sea.”