Photo Credit: Courtesy Elbit Systems

Seagull, Elbit Systems’ multi mission Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) system, last week demonstrated live a remotely operated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission. Via Satellite Communication (SATCOM), the Seagull platform, sailing in the Haifa Bay, Israel, performed the operational ASW mission using control consoles situated some 2,200 miles away in Elbit Systems booth at the DSEI Exhibition in London.

Seagull is a 12-meter long USV that can be operated from a mother-ship or from shore stations. It provides multi-mission capabilities including ASW, Mine Hunting & Mine Sweeping (MCM), Electronic Warfare (EW), maritime security and underwater commercial missions, leveraging modular mission system installation and offering a high level of autonomy.

Advertisement

It features inherent C4I capabilities for enhanced situation awareness and mission endurance of more than four days.

Operating its Dipping Sonar and Elbit Systems proprietary software, Seagull performed real-time detections and classification of objects, demonstrating capability to deter and dissuade hostile subsurface activity. The Seagull team included two operators, a USV operator and sonar operator.