Photo Credit: Courtesy Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is showcasing a wide spectrum of innovative solutions designed for the changing requirements of the defense industry, at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2017 (Seoul ADEX 2017), October 17-22. According to a company press release, the Korean market is important for Elbit Systems, which has established a local company, Sharp Elbit Systems Aerospace Inc. (SESA), a joint company with Sharp Aviation K.

At the Exhibition, Elbit Systems will showcase the following systems and solutions:

Advertisement

Helmet Mounted Systems (HMS), which enables pilots to plan, rehearse, fly and debrief using their personal helmets. They’re available in stand-alone or fully integrated configurations. The HMS is an excellent solution for fighter aircraft, air lifters, trainers, emergency services aircraft and helicopters. The system includes NVCD (night symbology) and click-on Night Vision Goggles (NVG), improved helmet comfort and center of gravity. The HMS also contains safe, proven visor projection, market leading accuracy, a hybrid optical/inertial tracker with unlimited motion box with best in class redundancy, a unique color display and a multi-sensor video presentation.

Brightnite, which enables intuitive head-up, eyes-out orientation flight in extreme low visibility conditions. This system is a multi-spectral end to end panoramic piloting solution that delivers the landscape scenery directly to both eyes of the pilot, including 2D flight symbology, 3D mission symbology and Elbit Systems’ unique brownout symbology, thereby enabling intuitive head-up eyes-out orientation flight in pitch dark and other low visibility landing conditions. The scenery picture is driven from the multi-spectral sensor, which fuses multiple day and night cameras into one crystal clear very intuitive piloting picture regardless of outer light conditions.

Groundeye, an innovative line of advanced electro optic ground surveillance systems that are designed for wide-area focused and persistent intelligence gathering, GroundEye provides unique, overall situational awareness of “on-the- ground” data and enables a large number of users to receive real-time, high-resolution imagery and even go “back- in-time” for forensic debriefing. GroundEye can be installed on masts, carried by dismounted forces or vehicle mounted.

SupervisIR, a ground-based 24/7 infrared Wide Area Persistent Surveillance (WAPS) system, SupervisIR offers greater search-area coverage, an easy user interface and pixel perfect visualization of multiple regions of interest. Meeting a full range of ISTAR requirements, the system is highly effective at detecting, tracking, and displaying visual motion imagery of moving air, ground and sea targets, making it ideally suited for border patrol, perimeter security, surveillance and counter-surveillance operations. The system provides infrared surveillance capability that is equivalent to approximately 150 thermal imagers placed side by side.