Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won an IDF tender for development, production and supply of TopGun, a course correction fuze for artillery shells.

The Course Correction Fuze (CCF) is a revolutionary, GPS-based innovation that dramatically improves the effectiveness of existing cannon artillery ammunition and provides near-precision accuracy that is critical in combat environments. In short, TopGun converts standard artillery ammunition into a precision guided weapon. No registration is required the converted weapon can fire for effect with the first round; fire missions are accomplished with less ammunition and time, and more targets per gun can be hit. Also, the CCF offer high responsiveness of artillery for fire support and minimal collateral damage.

Advertisement

The tender, which was issued by the Israel’s Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), is meant to provide the IDF with a global, first-of-its-kind development of this Fuze.

Jacob Galifat, General Manager of the IAI/MALAM Division, said in a statement, “Following years of challenging technological development effort and multiple resources, we witness a unique technology that has matured so it can be further customized for the operational requirements of IDF. This project has faced us with new technological challenges, including protecting the survivability of electronic and mechanical components in a difficult firing environment and miniaturization of the entire avionics into the size of a Fuze. We are extremely proud of the exceptional technological capabilities that have made this development possible. We estimate the global demand for the product will be extensive and the winning of the tender in Israel will translate into business success in multiple markets worldwide.”