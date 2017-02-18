Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/ Flash 90

Residents of the destroyed community of Amona are set to demonstrate across from the site of the weekly government cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.

The protesters plan to demand that cabinet ministers make good on their vow to immediately begin to build a new town to which they can relocate, after the destruction of their homes on the orders of the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The protest will focus on two simple issues. “You destroyed? Then build. You promised? Keep your word.”

The residents of Amona are still homeless, living in temporary quarters in a hostel in nearby Ofra, with some 200 children among their 42 families, and no resolution in sight.

They are demanding that the prime minister realize the agreement he signed, promising the residents that immediate action would take place to resolve their housing dilemma – “the same promise made on the day we were evacuated.”