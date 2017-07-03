Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Military Prosecution on Sunday indicted a suspect in a shooting incident in the Jordan Valley in 2009, during which Arabs shot and killed NCOs David Rabinowitz, 42, and Yechezkel Ramzarker, 50. The two were shot in the head and found in vehicles alongside the Jordan Valley road to the settlement of Masuah.

The indictment was filed thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation following the arrest of one of the three suspects in the murder, Muhammad Radwan Dararma, a resident of the village of Tubas in Samaria.

In his interrogation, it emerged that the three had planned to rob trucks and cars with firearms, and drew their victims in by pretending they needed help with their vehicle. They would stand by the side of the road with the hood raised, and when a car stopped, they would threaten the victim with a gun and empty the contents of his vehicle.

Except that in March 2009 Rabinowitz and Ramzarker stopped to help. One of the squad members approached them, but, according to his claim, they figured out what the incident was really about so he shot them in the head at close range. According to the indictment, he called on his friends to get into the car quickly and they fled.

Although only one of the gang shot the two policemen – all three have been charged with murder.

Rabinowitz, a resident of Rosh Ha’ayin, left behind a 13-year-old boy. Remzarker, of Maaleh Ephraim, was a single father who left behind two boys who were then 24 and 21, and a girl, 16.