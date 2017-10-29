A week ago Friday, security cameras caught a Gazan child participating in a violent riot on the Gaza Strip border. The young boy was holding a gun and firing at IDF units in the area.

According to the Facebook page of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a quick understanding of the situation and informed decisions by IDF forces in the area prevented any harm to the child.

“We only wonder – how could this little boy’s parents risk their son’s life?” asks the COGAT page, which makes us wonder where else does a warring side in a conflict pride itself on caring for the other side’s children and, of course, rebuking his parents.

Another question: would Facebook consider the COGAT statement shaming of same parents?

Just wondering.