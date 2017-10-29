A week ago Friday, security cameras caught a Gazan child participating in a violent riot on the Gaza Strip border. The young boy was holding a gun and firing at IDF units in the area.

According to the Facebook page of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a quick understanding of the situation and informed decisions by IDF forces in the area prevented any harm to the child.

Advertisement

“We only wonder – how could this little boy’s parents risk their son’s life?” asks the COGAT page, which makes us wonder where else does a warring side in a conflict pride itself on caring for the other side’s children and, of course, rebuking his parents.

Another question: would Facebook consider the COGAT statement shaming of same parents?

Just wondering.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Huge Crowd Of Lonely People
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...