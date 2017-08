Photo Credit: Shabak

Released for Publication: The Shabak and police exposed a Hamas financial network that was funneling money to the families of convicted terrorists. In one home, more than NIS 100,000 in cash was found.

Raids were carried out on Monday night in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Ras al-Amud, Beit Hanina, Isawiya and Wadi al-Joz.

Among the recipients of the Hamas money was the mother of the terrorist who murdered Nachshon Wachsman in 1994.