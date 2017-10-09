Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces tank division attacked and destroyed a Hamas observation post in southern Gaza late Sunday night.

The attack came in retaliation for a rocket attack fired at southern Israel earlier in the evening, at around 9:30 pm.

Advertisement

The rocket launch triggered two Red Alert incoming rocket sirens in several Gaza Belt communities across the Eshkol Regional Council district, forcing families to run for shelter, some pulling young children out of bed to race for their ‘safe rooms.’

However, after an extensive search, it was determined that one rocket landed on the Gaza side of the security fence.