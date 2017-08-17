Photo Credit: Aksa2011 / Pixabay.com
(illustrative)

Hamas terrorists posting as beautiful young women are trying to ‘friend’ unsuspecting Israeli soldiers on Facebook, according to new reports.

The targeted soldiers told the Hebrew-language 0404 military website the “phishers” are using “many false profiles” and trying to elicit information about their military service.

Advertisement

Earlier this year the IDF revealed a similar plot by Hamas, which operated an entire network of fake profiles on Facebook to contact the soldiers. No damage was achieved, and Israel’s cyber intelligence unit was able to expose the plot in a special operation carried out by IDF Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), called “Operation Combat Hunter.”

Now a new wave of Hamas fakers is again trying to extract information from Israelis, in particular from IDF soldiers.

“Last week I approved three requests by female ‘friends’ that looked really good . . . After I checked their profiles I saw they had almost no posts and realized they were fake,” said one.

An Israeli hacker warned surfers in a comment to 0404, “Even if you don’t give them information, it’s enough that they follow you, and collect photos, see where your post was written and get your information.”

The site recommended that surfers block any suspicious requests, and those from an unfamiliar profiles.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleShin Bet Testimony Frees Jewish Administrative Detainee
Next articleUS Delegation, UN’s Guterres to Arrive in Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...