Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

An IDF force fired two artillery shells at a Hamas position east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip Thursday afternoon, Israel Radio and Arab media reported.

According to Ma’an, the two shells were fired at a “resistance position near the borderline.” No resister was hurt.

According to Israel Radio, the incident began when Arabs from the Gaza side of the border started shooting at an IDF force that was carrying out a routine assignment near the border fence in the Gaza Strip.