Israel on Monday will present to the delegates at the second donor conference in New York, with the participation of Israeli, PA, and international representatives, a new package of benefits to the Palestinian Authority, Globes reported.

The purpose of the Israeli plan, which was formulated under American pressure to offer economic benefits to the Palestinians, is to help the Trump administration put pressure on Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to moderate his speech at the UN General Assembly.

The donor conference will also discuss projects related to water and electricity infrastructure in Gaza. According to Globes, Israel—specifically Coordinator of Activities in the Territories Major General Yoav Mordechai—decided that strengthening the Gaza government would enable the rehabilitation of Gaza and the resolution of cross-border environmental issues.

In addition, Israel will allow the construction of the Tarqumiya industrial park in Area C—which belongs to Israel under the Oslo accords—over an area of no less than 300 acres, for a fuel terminal as well as warehouses to store equipment until it is released from customs.

In addition, the donor conference will raise the issue of sewage treatment in the Kidron Valley which envelopes the Old City of Jerusalem on three sides, and which runs through both Israel and the PA. The massive Jewish and Arab settlement in the Kidron basin over the years has been producing 35,000 cubic meters of raw sewage which is pumped into the Kidron every day. It has become a garbage and waste site and today constitutes a serious health and environmental nuisance, a source of damage to the aquifer’s water, to the fauna and flora, and to its immediate and distant surroundings.

The conference will discuss the establishment of purification facilities on the Israeli and PA sides under a Kidron River Agreement.

Israel is also expected to declare extensive easing of the conditions for the passage of PA Arabs through road checkpoints and crossing points into Israel.