Photo Credit: Regavim

In the past month, the Arabs of At-Tuwani village in the south Hebron Hills have installed loudspeakers on their mosque aimed at Ma’on, an Israeli moshav located in the Judaean Hills south of Hebron and north of Beer Sheba, essentially to harass the Jewish residents, Hakol Hayehudi reported Sunday. The Jewish residents have been complaining about the extreme disturbances they are enduring at all hours of the day, especially at dawn.

It should be noted that many of At-Tuwani’s Arab residents are cave dwellers, so their dedication to ruin the peace and quiet of their Jewish neighbors is undoubtedly immense. Allah must be very pleased.

Advertisement

After repeated appeals to the army, the police and the Civil Administration have not yielded a solution, on Saturday night Ma’on residents decided to do something about the noise. Around 11 PM, the Jewish residents arrived outside the Arab village, equipped with shofars, drums and whistles, and began a noisy neighborly statement of their own.

After about two hours of that, according to local residents, army and police forces arrived at the scene and agreed to let the protest rally carry on some distance from At-Tuwani. Eventually, local Arabs lacking in awareness of geese and ganders came out and threw stones at the demonstrators. Army forces repulsed them using crowd dispersal measures, and according to Arab media one of the Arab rioters was wounded.