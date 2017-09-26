Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning told his weekly Cabinet meeting that the murderous attack that took the lives of three Israelis so far at Mt. Adar just outside Jerusalem “is the result of/among other things—systematic incitement by the Palestinian Authority and other elements, and I expect Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abas’ nom de guerre) to condemn it and not attempt to justify it.”

“This has been a difficult morning,” Netanyahu said. “Three Israelis were murdered by a depraved individual. On behalf of the entire Cabinet and the entire nation, I send condolences to the families of the victims. Of course, we express our best wishes for the quick recovery of the community security coordinator, who was wounded.”

“While we are still investigating the event and its implications, we can say some things with certainty even now,” the PM reassured his ministers. “One – the home of the terrorist will be demolished. Two – the IDF has already cordoned off the village. Three – all work permits for members of the terrorist’s extended family are hereby revoked.”

“The security forces will continue to take action against incitement and terrorism as they have been doing night and day and we, of course, will finish the investigation of the incident and will discuss together the next steps,” Netanyahu concluded.