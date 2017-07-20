Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF has confirmed an attempted stabbing attack near Tekoa in Gush Etzion, northeast of Kiryat Arba and Hebron. The attack took place at the entrance to the Arab village of the same name, Tuq’ua.

The terrorist was shot by IDF soldiers at the scene, and is dead.

Advertisement

No Israeli casualties were reported.

Residents of the Jewish community of Tekoa were warned about the attack by their security department. They were also notified that no Israeli soldiers were hurt in the attack, and were told to “refrain from driving towards [the area] for the next while. Updates will be sent later on.”

Arab media is now engaged in posting various photos of the failed terrorist, who is in the process of becoming the latest media star. It’s not clear, however, whether he will have won a lifetime monthly stipend for his family from the Palestinian Authority, since he failed to hurt or kill any Israelis, and only succeeded in killing himself.

Tekoa is located near the Herodian, the massive fortress, summer palace and burial place of the ancient King Herod.