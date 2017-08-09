Photo Credit: TPS

The off-duty soldier who shot and incapacitated a terrorist who murdered three members of the Salomon family in Neve Tzuf has been awarded a citation for bravery.

On July 21, a Palestinian Authority terrorist, Omar al-Abd entered the family’s home after knocking on the door, dressed as a Jewish Sabbath guest. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon, his son Elad and his daughter, Chaya, as the family was celebrating the birth of a new grandson. He also seriously injured the mother of the family, Tova Salomon. Abd was lightly wounded.

Advertisement

Hearing screams from the Salomon house, Ayin Maoz, an off-duty soldier from Oketz special forces unit, grabbed his gun, ran out, and on seeing what was happening, fired a single shot through the window, putting an end to the carnage.

Ayin and his father, Shimon Maoz, alerted security forces and continued to sweep the house looking for additional terrorists.

In awarding the citation, the head of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Command said Ayin Maoz had “engaged the enemy and displayed perseverance, bravery and balanced judgement that had prevented a worse disaster.” Maoz received a certificate of appreciation for showing “bravery and exemplary citizenship.”

The Maoz family told Tazpit Press Service (TPS) that they had received news of the citation and certificate of appreciation with mixed feelings.

“We did our civil duty as everyone would have, but we would prefer to turn back the clock and bring back our beloved neighbors, the Salomon family,” the Maoz family said.