Israel Police forces are on high alert around the country as security personnel prepare for a “day of rage” called by Palestinian Authority leadership in response to the upgraded security at the Temple Mount.

Jerusalem District Police Commander Yoram HaLevy told Israel public radio earlier in the day that he believes much of the violence is due to incitement by Palestinian Authority leadership.

There has also been incitement from Israel’s legislative political leadership in the Arab sector.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said in a post on Facebook Tuesday morning, “The decision by police to place magnometers (metal detectors) is correct and necessary, one that will prevent further terror attacks at the site.

“Today was announced as a ‘day of rage’ in protest over the placement of metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount… a holy place meant for prayer; to that end we will maintain the rights of all worshipers and visitors to the sites. But we won’t let any person use the mosque for the purpose of terrorism as the terrorists have done.

“Muslim leaders and the whole world have to understand that the Temple Mount cannot be used as a refuge or a planning and meeting point for terrorists and murderers.”

There was more rioting outside the Temple Mount on Tuesday night, with dozens of Muslims hurling bottles and rocks at Israeli police officers. Two police officers who were deployed in the area of the Temple Mount were injured in the violence. They were treated by medics at the scene, according to Israel Police.

On Tuesday night, Knesset members from the Joint Arab List faction joined Muslims at around 8 pm in praying outside the Lion’s Gate and calling for the removal of the enhanced security measures at the Temple Mount.

Mks Jamal Zahalka, Ahmed Tibi, Hanin Zoabi, Osama Sa’adi and Juma Azbarga all expressed their support of the protesting Muslims.

Jordanian officials are also inflaming the situation, as is Jerusalem’s Grand Mufti, Mohammed Ahmed Hussein.

The Mufti earlier this week forbade followers to enter the Temple Mount through the metal detectors installed after last week’s deadly terrorist attack. He said the prayers of Muslim faithful who pass through the metal detectors would not reach heaven.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman dismissed the claim out of hand, however, pointing out that such equipment is installed “at many holy sites” in order to prevent terrorism, according to an Arabic-language website. The monarch, considered the ‘Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ in Islam, personally intervened last weekend to persuade Israel to reopen the Temple Mount after the attack.

Jordanian Parliament Speaker Atef Tarawneh is also doing what he can to inflame passions, having urged “resistance” and “revenge” while offering prayers for the killers who slaughtered the Israeli police officers last Friday at the sacred site. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi also spoke Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, about the Temple Mount.