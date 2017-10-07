Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

What was believed to have been the “rockets’ red glare” and what triggered a Red Alert incoming rocket attack siren at around 9:30 pm in southern Israeli communities Saturday night along the border with Gaza, was actually a set of flare launches.

Two separate sirens were heard, in Netiv Ha’Asara and Yad Mordechai, both north of Gaza. The alert was also activated in Hof Ashkelon (Ashkelon Coastal region) along Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

All is calm, the military says, and the alerts were false alarms.