Photo Credit: Flash 90

IDF soldiers raided the headquarters of the Palmedia group in Ramallah on Saturday on suspicion the media outlet was inciting to terrorism via its content and broadcasts.

“IDF forces raided the offices of a broadcasting station in Ramallah which is suspected of manufacturing and distributing materials which incites terror,” the IDF said in a statement.

The soldiers “seized media equipment and documents used for incitement” in the raid, according to the statement. The raid was part of the IDF’s “ongoing efforts against incitement.”

Palmedia is media production company that provides news and broadcast services to other media outlets, including al-Quds News, al-Mayadeen, al-Manar and Russia Today. The latter was not raided.

Both equipment and documents were seized from other offices as well, the WAFA news agency confirmed.

Residents in Ramallah hurled stones at IDF vehicles as they drove through the streets, according to WAFA.