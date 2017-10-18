Photo Credit: IDF

IDF forces alongside Shin Bet security service and the Civil Administration on Wednesday morning attacked eight Arab media and production companies, confiscated their equipment and shut some of them down on charges that they were broadcasting inflammatory content, the IDF Spokesperson’s office and Arab media reported.

One outlet, Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds TV, a satellite channel broadcasting on Arab satellite Nilesat and Arabsat, was raided and shut down while a live show was in progress, according to a report on Rotter News citing IDF soldiers.

The raiders closed down media production companies Ramsat, Trans Media, and Pal Media and confiscated their equipment on charges of providing services to the Al Aqsa and Jerusalem channels, which are classified as “unauthorized” by the Head of the IDF Central Command Maj. Gen. Roni Numa.

In Shechem, the raiders stormed the TransMedia office in the Qena building and the PalMedia office in the municipality compound. They confiscated all the equipment within and shut down the offices for six months.

The Israeli forces also raided the offices of the Al-Quds channel in Hebron, as well as Al-Aqsa, Palestine Today, Trans Media and Pal Media in Hebron. Director of Trans Media Amer al-Ja’abari and his brother Ibrahim were arrested.

In Bethlehem, four Israeli vehicles with troops stormed the headquarters of Pal Media, located in Al-Karkafa, and confiscated their equipment.

The IDF statement said the raids were part of a “total frustration effort aimed at targeting various aspects of terrorism, including incitement.” The statement vowed to detain anyone who violates the shutdown order “for investigation.”

The army warned PA Arab advertisers that should they “lend a hand to terrorism” they would “risk their livelihood.”

PA medical sources said that a number of youths were wounded during clashes that broke out with the raiding force in Shechem. The raiders arrested 18 Arabs in the clashes.