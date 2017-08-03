Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Iranian foreign affairs official Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Beirut on Monday for meetings with Lebanese government officials, and with top officials of the region’s major terrorist organizations, all of which have become Iranian proxies.

The day began with talks between Abdollahian and Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Abdollahian, currently Iran’s Majlis Special Advisor for International Affairs has served in a number of positions at the country’s foreign ministry, including as Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs.

During his talks with Ramadan Abdullah Shallah, secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, Abdollahian said, ‘Recent successes of the Palestinian people in forcing the Zionists to remove the barriers around the Al Aqsa mosque was the result of the Palestinian nation resistance,” according to the semi-official IRNA news site.

Also on Monday, representatives of Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) met in two separate meetings at the Iranian embassy with Abdollahian.

PIJ leader Abdullah Shallah met again with Abdollahian on Tuesday.

Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri, founder of the terror group’s Izz a-Din al-Qassam military wing, was also photographed in a second meeting on Tuesday with Abdollahian and two other high-ranking Hamas officials: Osama Hamdan – Hamas head of international affairs – and Ali Barakeh, Hamas representative in Lebanon.

The photograph was posted by Iran’s semi-official IRNA news agency, which quoted Abdollahian who emphasized, “The recent developments proved that resistance is the only option for the Palestinians to stand against the Zionist regime’s excessive demands.”

According to the Hebrew-language Ynet site, Abdollahian met with the Hamas group again on Wednesday, along with a Hezbollah-linked journalist as well.

Abdollahian reportedly said that Iran — a Shiite nation — supports Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, along with PFLP, under the umbrella of “Muslim unity” — despite their different beliefs, Hezbollah being Shiite and the rest being Sunni.

Al-Arouri is believed to have been the terrorist who masterminded the Hamas abduction and murder of the three Israeli teens in Gush Etzion in June 2014, an attack that ultimately led to the start of Israel’s counter terrorist war against Hamas in Gaza, Operation Protective Edge.

It was also discovered this week that Tehran paid thousands of dollars to provide packages of food and drink for the tens of thousands of protesters and agitators who rioted at the Temple Mount and around the Old City of Jerusalem last month.