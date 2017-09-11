Photo Credit: Yehuda Glick's Facebook page

The Palestinian Authority security services on Sunday arrested Mohammed Saber Jaber, a resident of Hebron, who hosted MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) at his home on Eid al-Adha (holiday of the sacrifice) a week ago. According to Ha’aretz, Jaber’s relative issued announcements in mosques and on social networks that they are boycotting him because he allowed Glick into his home.

According to PA security officials who spoke to Ha’aretz, the reason for the arrest was the fact that Glick posted pictures of himself with Jaber and his family on Facebook. They estimate that the man who dared to serve tea to Glick—who was the target of an assassination attempt for his role in spreading longing for the Temple Mount among Jews—would undergo a couple of weeks of interrogations in prison and then let go.

Glick told Haaretz that Jaber’s arrest proves that the PA is not seeking peace in earnest, and that the arrest was baseless. “This is a peace activist I met through the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Haifa, and I came to greet him on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and I am sorry that this is what happened,” Glick said.

Glick said that he had contacted the head of the IDF Central Command, Major General Roni Numa, and other Israeli officials, requesting that they act at once to get him released.