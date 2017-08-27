Photo Credit: Sliman Khader / Flash 90

Over the past two months, a number of PA Arab youths were arrested after attempting to carry out stone-throwing and Molotov cocktail attacks on Israeli vehicles, according to a Channel 20 report published Sunday. Now it turns out that the Palestinian Education Ministry has granted every student who was arrested as a result of such an attack on a graduation test day automatically received a passing grade.

The young terrorists would ambush Israeli security forces on the roads next to their villages on the morning of exam day, and as a military patrol would pass by they would throw stones and Molotov cocktails at the vehicles.

A security source told Channel 20 that “one time we stopped a terrorist who threw a Molotov cocktail and took him for interrogation, where we found out that he had decided to carry out the attack because that morning he had a matriculation exam and it turns out that for them it is customary that someone who is arrested for carrying out an attack on the day of an exam to receive a passing grade automatically.”

And so terrorism is encouraged under the auspices of the Palestinian Education Ministry. The Israeli security source says that this is not a very popular phenomenon, but insists that this year a number of young terrorists admitted that they carried out their attack in order to be arrested and pass an exam.

“They are frightened of their fathers,” said another security source, “So if they know in advance that they are likely to fail the exam, they choose terrorism in order to get a passing grade.”