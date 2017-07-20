Photo Credit: Israel Police
Murdered Border Guard Policewoman Hadas Malka

Many people are still asking how it was possible with so many security personnel on duty for three Arab terrorists to carry out two attacks right next to the Damascus Gate entrance at the Old City of Jerusalem. More to the point — how did one of them manage to kill 23-year-old Border Guard Police officer Hadas Malka, z’l?

Below is a minute-by-minute video documentation via security footage of the exact movements of the terrorists of the moments prior to and during their attack on police, including the murder of Hadas Malka, z’l. (The video is narrated in Hebrew.)

The IDF has issued demolition orders for the homes of the three terrorists involved in the attacks that killed Hadas Malka, z’l and left other victims wounded from gunfire. The families of the terrorists still have the right to appeal the orders, however.

