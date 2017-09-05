Photo Credit: ISA

The Israel Security Agency (ISA), in cooperation with the IDF, in August arrested Muhammad al-Sawiti, a resident of Beit Awwa, on suspicion of incitement and support for a hostile organization.

The suspect, who holds a senior position in the office of the head of the PA Preventive security in Jenin, recently posted extremist content on Facebook, including a direct call to carry out acts of violence against Jews and words of praise, admiration and support for acts of terrorism.

The suspect also posted photos of Adolf Hitler and Adolf Eichmann alongside expressions of longing for men like them.

It should be emphasized that online incitement, especially on social media, inflames passions and is liable to lead to acts of terrorism.

Al-Sawiti was indicted for incitement on Monday in Judea Military Court.