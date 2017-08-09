Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office

An IDF soldier of the special forces Duvdevan unit was injured overnight Wednesday by friendly fire during a raid to arrest wanted persons in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem.

The IDF force fired during the raid at two wanted individuals who were fleeing the scene. The soldier was hit in the shooting and was moderately wounded. He was evacuated for medical treatment at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. His family was informed.

Advertisement

One of the two wanted men was injured seriously, the other moderately. Both were also evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.

The IDF is investigating the incident.

Overnight Wednesday, IDF forces together with the Shin Bet, Border Guard and Israel Police arrested 25 wanted persons in Judea and Samaria. Twenty-two of them are suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and violent disturbances involving civilians and security forces.

Among the arrested were the father and brother of the terrorist who carried out the deadly stabbing attack in Halamish on July 21.

Several accidents, some of them fatal, involving IDF soldiers have been recorded in recent weeks, including car accidents and vehicle overturns, and weapon accidents. On Monday, an IAF pilot was killed in an Apache helicopter crash at the Ramon Air Force Base; last month, an IDF officer was killed by a bullet fired by a subordinate during an exercise in Hebron; a Kfir Brigade soldier was seriously injured from a shot fired by his friend on a weekend break; and about a month and a half ago, a Paratroopers Brigade soldier barely prevented a jeep from overturning, as he and three other soldiers were wounded.

The IDF chief of staff has already ordered a one month moratorium on training and a mandatory day of safety training.