An Arab terrorist on Wednesday afternoon attempted to stab an Israeli and was wounded and neutralized by soldiers.

The stabbing attempt took place at Brigade Square, near the Samaria Brigade in Huwara, 6 miles south of Shechem, on the main road connecting Shechem southwards to Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Soldiers responded by shooting at the terrorist, who was wounded but remains fully conscious. He was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson) in Petah Tikva.

The attacker is a cousin of the terrorist who carried out a similarly futile attack at the exact same place on Tuesday.