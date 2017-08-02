Photo Credit: Avi Dishi / Flash 90

Israel Police have confirmed that a stabbing attack on a 43-year-old Jewish employee at the Shufersal supermarket in Yavneh at noon on Wednesday was indeed was carried out by a Palestinian Authority terrorist.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ismail Ibrahim Ismail Abu Aram, is a resident of the Hebron suburb of Yatta, who entered Israel illegally.

He stabbed the victim repeatedly in the neck, chest and head, critically wounding him before attempting to flee, but was tackled by people in the area and held for police who arrested him.

“We know there was no preexisting relationship between the two whatsoever, so we confirmed it was a terrorist attack,” said Israel Police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld.

The victim was rushed to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, where he was listed in critical condition following seven hours of surgery, according to Channel 2 television news.

Abu Aram was transferred to intelligence personnel with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for further questioning.

IDF soldiers sealed off the town of Yatta and were searching all incoming and outgoing traffic.

Israeli forces also raided the home of the terrorist, who has history of terrorist activity. He also had no work permit – or any other permit – to be in Israel.

Police have placed a gag order on other details of the investigation into the attack.