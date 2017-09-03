Photo Credit: GPO

“Why do the Palestinians consistently choose to honor mass murderers?”

That’s one of the questions asked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a new English-language video message uploaded to YouTube this weekend.

“Children should be taught to love and respect,” Netanyahu contends, “not to hate and kill.”

Yet in the Palestinian Authority, the statues of heroes dotting the landscape are those erected to honor the bloodthirsty killers who murder Israelis.

There are no other heroes among the citizens of the Palestinian Authority, except for those who die in the attempt to slaughter Israelis, and those who are imprisoned while doing the same.

Children are taught from the moment they open their eyes and turn on the television, until they lie down to sleep at night, that this is their Number One goal in life.

In this way, the Palestinian Authority government has successfully bred two complete generations of terrorists who are totally committed to the annihilation of the State of Israel and its inhabitants, and is currently in the process of programming the next.

Yet the world expects — nay, demands — Israel to expose its citizens to the dangers that are inherent with a new Arab state along the seam line that marked the 19-year-long occupation boundary of the Jordanian army.