The Medical School for International Health (MSIH) at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) has announced the creation of a new Ben-Gurion Global Health Scholarship to be given to one outstanding medical student from anywhere in the world each year.

MSIH incorporates global health components into all four years of the core M.D. curriculum. It was one of the first programs worldwide to provide medical training for physicians to work in underserved populations in developing countries, rural areas, inner cities, and Israel’s Negev area with large numbers of Bedouin citizens and immigrants.

The Ben-Gurion Global Health Scholarship covers full tuition for the four years of the M.D. program. Decisions will be based on the applicant’s likely success in building a career at the intersection of medicine and global health.

“The need for medical training that addresses underserved populations has never been more important,” says Marvin Israelow, chair of the MSIH Advisory Committee of the American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev national board of directors.

“The selection committee looks forward to finding a highly deserving individual who will fulfill the mission of our pioneering program.”

Prospective students can submit a completed admissions application by January 8, 2018 to be considered for the Ben-Gurion Scholarship. The winner will be notified by February 16.

Applicants will be evaluated for this merit scholarship by a committee of world leaders in global health and medicine.

In addition to the new global health scholarship, MSIH also offers scholarships for students dedicated to the field of global health for both financial need and merit.

