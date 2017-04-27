Photo Credit: Courtesy Elbit Systems

Visitors to the Elbit Systems booth (M22) at the 2017 IMDEX exhibition in Singapore, May 16-18, will be able to view a live demonstration during which the Seagull platform will be remotely operated sailing in the Haifa Bay, Israel. Controlled via Satellite Communication (SATCOM), the Seagull will perform operational missions, following control consoles located in the Elbit Systems booth.

Visitors to the Elbit booth can also view EW solutions, unmanned systems for maritime operations, advanced payloads and the coastal and marine C4ISR systems for the first time. The vast array of Elbit Systems’ solutions underscores its significant portfolio for a growing naval and maritime business line.

Also presented at the Company booth: Intelligence & Reconnaissance systems Skylark ™ C – Ship-borne Mini UAS (showcased in full 1:1 size), a new, highly autonomous mini Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specifically designed and built for the full range of ship-based applications, which can be deployed and retrieved in less than 15 minutes.

Mission effective, with highly autonomous flight capability, Skylark C incorporates an electrically propelled air vehicle with a very low visual and acoustic signature, making it an ideal solution for covert operations. The aerial vehicle utilizes Elbit Systems’ industry-leading UAS technology and know-how, featuring an advanced inertial navigation system (INS) and a stabilized electro-optical (EO) payload with a high-resolution thermal imager and color daylight camera that enables continuous day/night monitoring in diverse weather conditions.

A multi-mission, 36 ft. autonomous Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) system, Seagull is equipped to perform versatile missions with modular payload suites such as dipping sonar and torpedoes to detect and engage submarines, towed side scan sonar/ SAS and mine identification and neutralization payloads.

The Seagull USV is also designed to carry out unmanned maritime missions such as protection of critical sea areas, electronic warfare, hydrographical survey missions and more. Seagull can be operated from manned ships or from the shore.