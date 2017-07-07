Photo Credit: Courtesy Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced this week that one of its subsidiaries in Europe was awarded a contract from a European country, to supply thousands of advanced Electro-Optic (“EO”) systems for individual infantry soldiers, for a total amount of approximately $35 million. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems said, “We are encouraged by the growing demand from European customers and believe that our wide portfolio positions us well to serve their needs.”

The news comes against the background of a billion-dollar deal with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for leasing Heron-2 drones to the German Air Force which was scrapped a week ago, over objections by coalition parties opposed to the drones’ offensive capabilities.