Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely expressed outrage Monday in response to an anti-Semitic incident that took place earlier in the day in the Swiss town of Arosa, where the director of an apartment hotel posted anti-Semitic signs.

The Deputy Foreign Minister called the incident, which took place in an apartment hotel that hosts Jewish groups every year, “ an anti-Semitic act of the worst and ugliest kind.

The signs at the Aparthaus Paradies read:

“To our Jewish Guests: Please take a shower before you go swimming and although after swimming. If you break the rules, I’m forced to cloes the swimming pool for you. Thank you for understanding: Ruth Thomann. [sic]”

and

“To our Jewish guests: You are allowed to approach the fridge between the hours: 10.00-11.00 in the morning and 16.30-17.30 in the evening. I hope you understand that our team does not like to be disturbed every time,” Israel’s Channel 2 television news reported Monday.

Hotovely spoke with Israel’s ambassador to Switzerland, Jacob Keidar, who briefed her on the details and updated her that the signs have already been removed, Hotovely’s spokesperson said, adding,”The ambassador spoke with the Swiss Foreign Ministry requesting that they condemn this act.”

Deputy Minister Hotovely said the woman who posted the signs should be brought to justice and that merely removing the signs is not sufficient.

“Unfortunately anti-Semitism in Europe is still a reality and we must make sure that the punishment for incidents such as these will serve as deterrents for those who still harbor the germ of anti-Semitism,” she said.