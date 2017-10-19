Photo Credit: Dennis Jarvis / Wikimedia
Bulgarian House of Parliament

The Bulgarian government has announced it will join the UK, Germany, Austria and Romania in adopting a working definition of anti-Semitism. The move was agreed upon last year at a conference of the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev was appointed to be the country’s National Coordinator on Combating Anti-Semitism.

Advertisement

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) welcomed the decision on Thursday in a statement sent to media.

“We are delighted that more and more European nations are adopting the official definition of antisemitism,” said European Jewish Congress President Dr. Moshe Kantor.

“It is vital that, especially as anti-Semitism is on the rise across the continent, governments, judiciaries and law enforcement agencies have all the necessary tools to combat hatred of Jews and other minorities.

Kantor expressed the hope that all European Union countries and others will eventually adopt the definition “so there is a continental standard and anti-Semites will know which lines they dare not cross.”

He added that the EJC also welcomes the appointment of Bulgaria’s deputy foreign minister as the new national coordinator on combating anti-Semitism.

Kantor said that Georgiev is “a long-time friend of the Jewish community” and added that European Jewry views his appointment as “a testament to the seriousness of the Bulgarian Government’s decision to fight antisemitism.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Arab Family Charged With Joining ISIS
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...