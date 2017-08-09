Six soldiers were injured in Paris Wednesday morning when a man rammed his BMW into them in what was described by police as a “deliberate” act of terror, several media outlets reported. Four soldiers sustained minor injuries, but two are seriously injured.

The attack took place in the northwestern suburb of Levallois-Perret, some 2.5 miles from downtown Paris, when the soldiers, who belong to the Sentinel anti-terrorism troops, were on their way out of their barracks in Place de Verdun.

Patrick Balkany, Mayor of Levallois-Perret, told BFM TV that “without any doubt” the ramming had been a “deliberate act,” and “an odious act of aggression.”

Police has launched a manhunt for the suspect and his vehicle. A police spokesman said on Twitter: “Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle.”