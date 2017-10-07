Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A 10-year-old Jewish girl in France has been hospitalized after she suffered a beating from her classmates in Paris, according to a report by the BNVCA, the French watchdog National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism.

The child arrived at the hospital with visible contusions on her rib cage and stomach requiring 10 days of recovery, according to the report.

Advertisement

The attack on the child, identified by the name “Ness” was not the first: her mother told police the girl’s classmates in the 18th district public school have beaten her on multiple occasions and sometimes daily, “only because she is Jewish.”

Ness will be transferred to a different school, according to BNVCA.

In a separate incident, the home of a second Jewish family was slathered Wednesday with anti-Semitic hate in the Paris suburb of Noisy le Grand.

Part of the graffiti read, “Death to Jews, long live Palestine.” Some of it involved expletives that were unacceptable for print on the JewishPress.com website.

According to BNVCA, the vandalism is part of a campaign to scare the family who owns the building. The same family has found in their mailbox in recent years envelopes containing small bullets with the message “Allahu Akbar” (the Arabic jihadist war cry ‘God is Great’), and a larger bullet from an assault rifle with a message saying “The next one is for you.”

The family filed complaints with police, saying they fear living in their home, from the harassment.

BNVCA notes that French politicians are hosting activists on Monday (Oct. 9) at the Elysee presidential palace who are working to effect the release of Hassan Hamouri. He is the PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) terrorist who planned to assassinate the late Israeli Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

Hamouri was arrested, convicted and jailed by Israel in 2005. However, he was released in the prisoner exchange deal to redeem captured former IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was abducted in 2006 and held hostage for more than five years by Hamas in Gaza.