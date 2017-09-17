Photo Credit: Breslev City / Wikimedia

Tens of thousands of Breslov Hassidim – and plenty of Jews who are not Hassidim but who are curious and willing to share the experience with friends who are – are on their way to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman, the departed leader of the Breslov Hassidic sect, who was buried in Uman.

Each year Hassidic Jews, and those they are teaching from around the world embark on the annual pilgrimage to spend Rosh Hashana at the Tomb of the founder of the Breslov Hassidic sect, whose remains are interred in the Ukraine city. The ritual takes place without fail each year, with tens of thousands of wives and children willingly waiting at home, spending the holiday with relatives and friends in anticipation of the stories they will hear when the men return.

Israeli security forces – including Israel Police, Mossad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — are working hand in hand with those in Ukraine to ensure the safety of those who flock to the site.

Special representatives from Magen David Adom and ZAKA have already been sent to the city ahead of the travelers in order to prepare for the holiday crowd.

This year an estimated 37,000 Jews from Israel and around the world have boarded planes to head to the site so far.

The Israel Consulate in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, has announced it is opening a special center as well to coordinate the various issues Jewish visitors encounter when they arrive from abroad, including occasional emergencies.