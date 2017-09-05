Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

Yahya al-Sinawar, chairman of the Hamas political bureau, on Tuesday met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, who arrived in the Gaza Strip on a visit that includes the Palestinian Authority and Israel, Ma’an reported.

Arab sources confirmed that Maurer asked Sinwar to allow Red Cross visits with the two missing Israeli civilians in Gaza.

Advertisement

The meeting, which was attended by other members of Hamas’s leadership group, continued for an hour and concluded without official statements to the media.

Maurer made a brief statement on his own, saying, “The situation of the civilian population in Gaza is very tragic,” and “The ICRC continues to do everything in its power to support those most affected by the current situation in Gaza.”

He also said, “I think we have had good talks in this regard.” But nothing about the captives, both alive and dead.

The ICRC head did meet representatives of terrorist prisoners and their families at the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza. So that part he covered.