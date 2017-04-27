Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

An Israeli attorney on Thursday sent letters to the heads of Facebook and Twitter demanding that they remove anti-Semitic accounts from their networks.

Nati Rom, founder of Lev HaOlam, said, “These accounts act out of anti-Semitic hatred that supports terror and has strong potential to lead to attacks on life.”

The accounts in question are affiliated with the BDS movement against Israel, which calls for a boycott of products from Israel and from Judea and Samaria.

“We in Lev HaOlam work against the BDS movement, which is rooted in anti-Semitism and against the financial terror facing Israel around the world,” Rom began his letter. “I am reaching out to you in the name of many businesses in Judea and Samaria, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights whom we support.”

“On Facebook and Twitter there are many accounts belonging to the BDS Movement,” Rom explained. “These accounts have thousands of followers around the world who spread hatred and anti-Semitism. They call for discrimination against Jews and Jewish owned businesses in Israel in general and in Judea and Samaria in particular.”

Rom’s letter warned the heads of the two social networks that some of the accounts “even openly support terrorists who carried out attacks that murdered Israelis and Jews.”

“As the heads responsible for Facebook and Twitter, and as individuals who respect the law, justice, and morality, we call on you to immediately act to block these accounts that spread hatred and that violate the Terms of Use policies of your networks,” Rom insisted.

“These are accounts that support financial terror against the State of Israel,” he stressed. “Aside from the illegality and racism in the matter, the owners of these accounts act out of anti-Semitic hatred supportive of terror and their comments have significant potential to lead to attacks on life.”

To the letter was attached a list of the offending accounts.

Rom recently spoke at an event in the European Parliament in Brussels, during the founding conference of working group dubbed Friends of Judea and Samaria in the European Parliament—started by the outreach division of the Samaria Regional Council. Some 15 Members of Parliament participated, along with about 150 other Israel supporters.