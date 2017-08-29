Photo Credit: RoBalls via Wikimedia

A group of Jewish girls ages 7 to 16 who were playing outside their home in Hackney around 7 PM on Sunday were attacked by a man who threw a glass bottle at them, shouting, “Hitler is a good man, good he killed the Jews,” the Shomrim of N.E. London reported.

Stamford Hill is at the center of a predominantly Hasidic community estimated at 30,000 and growing at a rate of around 5% each year. It is the largest Hasidic community in Europe, and referred to as the square mile of piety, describing the large number of Jewish men seen walking in their distinctive attire in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

Chaim Hochhauser, a member of the Stamford Hill Shomrim group told Metro it was “a terrifying experience for the young victims who were targeted in this unprovoked anti-Semitic attack.”

Hochhauser said there have been “many anti-Semitic incidents in Stamford Hill recently, and it just seems to be getting worse,” adding, “Shomrim will continue to assist and support the victims.”

According to an earlier Shomrim N.E. London tweet, anti-Semitic graffiti & picture of a man with a moustache and a logo of the banned terrorist organization “National Action” were discovered in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill a week ago.