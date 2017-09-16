Photo Credit: Edwardx / Wikimedia

An 18-year-old male was arrested Saturday by Kent Police in the port area of Dover in connection with Friday’s attack on the London Underground. The unidentified teen was taken into custody and charged under the Terrorism Act. Police said he was expected to be transferred from a local precinct to a south London police station some time Saturday night, The Telegraph reported.

At least 29 people were injured Friday in the explosion of a homemade bomb during the morning rush hour inside a crowded Underground train in London. The explosive device was built “with a timer” and contained the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP), and nails. It only partially detonated, from inside a white plastic bucket hidden in a supermarket bag, police said.

The device detonated in the rear car as the train – headed to Edgware Road – was just arriving at the Parsons Green station in southwest London.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd told media following a meeting of the government Cobra emergency committee, “There is no doubt that this was a serious IED. It was good fortunate that it did so little damage, in fact.”

The suspect was identified by security services from CCTV footage, according to multiple British media, quoting police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu of Metropolitan Police said in a statement, “We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning. Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical. The public should remain vigilant. This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers.”

In the UK, a “critical” threat level implies the possibility of a further attack that is believed to be imminent.

Nevertheless, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told media, “London has not stopped after other terrible attacks, and it will not stop after this one.” She added, “The great thing about London is that we don’t give in; we don’t give in to terrorists. We never have and we carry on… Carry on with your business but be alert, don’t be alarmed but make sure you tell us anything that worries you.”