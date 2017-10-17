Photo Credit:

Jewish groups in England have united to form the British Council for Countering Anti-Semitism (BCCA), the Campaign Against Antisemitism announced Tuesday (Oct 17).

BCCA was founded by Campaign Against Antisemitism, together with the Jewish Police Association, the Kehilah Security and Protection Association (KASPA), Shomrim Broughton Park, Shomrim North West London and Stamford Hill Shomrim. The secretariat will be provided by Campaign Against Antisemitism.

“In response to mounting anti-Semitism, organizations responsible for fighting anti-Semitism in the United Kingdom have come together to establish the British Council for Countering Antisemitism (BCCA),” the organization said in its debut statement. “The BCCA aims to foster cooperation between its founding members, enabling them to speak with a single voice on important matters and providing a forum through which to devise and deliver new strategies and frameworks for countering anti-Semitism in the United Kingdom.”

In the past two years, anti-Semitic crime has surged by 45 percent, and 39 percent of British Jews now conceal their religion in public, according to the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Gideon Falter, Chairman of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said, “We are delighted to be co-founding this initiative with partners who share our dedication to keeping British Jews safe. It is absolutely crucial for Campaign Against Antisemitism and other organizations which counter anti-Semitism in Britain to work together closely for the good of the Jewish community and British society as a whole. Establishing the British Council for Countering Antisemitism is an important step in ensuring that we challenge anti-Semitism from a position of unity and strength.”

“At a time when anti-Jewish attacks and hatred of minorities is being highlighted, it is very welcome that various organizations in the field of protecting the Jewish community have come together to pool their resources and their talents to enhance and strengthen our shared response to the scourge of antisemitism,” added Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, President of Stamford Hill Shomrim.

Michael Green, Chairman of the Kehilah Security and Protection Association (KASPA), said, “As antisemitic crime grows, it is more important than ever for our response to be firm and united, which is why the establishment of the British Council for Countering Antisemitism with our partners is such a positive step.”

“Shomrim North West London is proud to be taking our place alongside other organisations which protect British Jews from racial hatred. The British Council for Countering Antisemitism will provide a united front against the modern forms of this ancient hatred,” said Gary Ost, Chief Executive of Shomrim North West London.

“The Jewish Police Association is proud to join with its partners within the community to highlight the ongoing problem of antisemitism and ensure that there is a united response to anti-Jewish racism,” Tim Williams, Chair of the Jewish Police Association added.