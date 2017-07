Photo Credit: Flash90

In response to the delusional UNESCO vote on Hebron, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided to cut one million dollars it would have transferred to the UN and designated for UNESCO, and will instead be using that money for projects in Hebron, according to an 0404 report.

The money will go to establish the “Museum of Jewish Heritage in Hebron and Kiryat Arba.”

Additional money will go to other projects in Hebron and Kiryat Arba.