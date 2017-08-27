Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived Sunday night in Israel for a three-day visit to the Jewish State and the Palestinian Authority. He was greeted upon his arrival by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

“We welcome you to Israel,” Ambassador Danon told the Secretary General. “We look forward to showing you our country, an island of stability and prosperity in a tumultuous region,” he added.

The Secretary General is slated to visit Yad Vashem Monday morning, where he will meet with expert staff from the International School for Holocaust Studies at Yad Vashem, who will describe the ongoing joint initiative “Keeping the Memory Alive-Our Shared Responsibility” International Poster Competition.

A shared venture between Yad Vashem, The Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Program and the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), the project is geared to serve as both an educational and commemorative activity for students all over the world. The winning posters will be displayed around the world in various high-profile governmental, civic and educational settings, including parliaments and UN offices.

The competition is now entering its third cycle following its launch in 2011. “This is just one example of the cooperative programs Yad Vashem conducts with the United Nations and its agencies to further Holocaust commemoration and education worldwide,” said a statement from Yad Vashem.

Guterres is then scheduled to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

On Monday evening the Secretary General is scheduled to join Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ambassador Danon in attending a special showcase of Israeli innovation at the Israel Museum.