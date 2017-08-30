Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem
UN Secretary-General António Guterres tours a Hamas terrorist tunnel in southern Israel, accompanied by Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, August 30, 2017

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres was briefed Wednesday while heading south by helicopter on the security challenges endured by residents of southern Israel as a result of living near Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Guterres was accompanied on the trip by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres briefed on security challenges in southern Israel by IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, August 30 2017
“Hamas continues to arm itself in order to harm Israel as it exploits the generous humanitarian aid provided by the international community,” Danon told Guterres. “Instead of working to ensure a better future for their children, Hamas has turned the residents of Gaza into hostages, and is investing its resources into digging murderous terror tunnels.”

During his visit to the Gaza border region, Guterres toured a Hamas terrorist tunnel and met with residents of Jewish communities in the border area.

“Israeli residents of the border communities have stood strong in the face of terror threats, as they build prosperous communities and help further develop the region for the betterment of the next generation,” Danon observed.

